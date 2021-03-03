Pastor Cal's Wife Is His Partner in All Things on 'Married at First Sight'

On Married at First Sight , one of the experts, Pastor Cal Roberson , is the fearless leader who helps counsel the new couples on their individual journeys through marriage. So outside of the show, you have to wonder if he's married himself and, if he is, how successful his own relationship is.

Pastor Cal is known throughout the fandom as a person who tells it like it is and listens to the couples to help them communicate. As a husband, he might be the perfect partner.