Pastor Calvin Roberson Deals With Stubborn Families on 'Bride and Prejudice'

In a 2018 interview with MadameNoire, the Virginia native revealed that he has two sons: one who's in his early 30s and one in his mid-20s. The oldest was even approached by Married at First Sight's casting directors. "He thought it was hilarious," Calvin recalled.

"He said, 'Dad, you know what? I think I’d consider that.' Would I like him to do it? If I was choosing," the public speaker admitted. "As long as I’m the expert, sure! I would love to choose my son a wife. I know him better than anybody else. So yeah, I would do it, but if it were any other experts, it would be a little difficult."