Pastor Calvin Roberson Deals With Stubborn Families on 'Bride and Prejudice'

For more than three years, Pastor Calvin Roberson has helped couples navigate the crazy social experiment that is Lifetime’s Married at First Sight. Now, the counselor is lending his expertise to the second season of Bride and Prejudice: Forbidden Love, which highlights relationships burdened by disapproving families.

Whether dealing with racial discrimination or disagreements over religion, Calvin somehow keeps his cool while acting as a mediator for the show’s bickering relatives. Thankfully, the ordained minister’s home life is far less contentious than his job. 

Pastor Calvin Roberson from 'Bride and Prejudice' frequently works alongside his wife Wendy.

The duo co-operates the coaching organization Marriage Ain’t For Punks, which offers couples "resolutions through interactive discussions, revealing dialogue, and spiritual insight."