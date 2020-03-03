One of Zach's 'MAFS' Co-Stars Thinks He's "Not Really Committed" to Mindy (EXCLUSIVE)

For Married at First Sight Season 10 couple Zach Justice and Mindy Shiben , the rules of the experiment are not for them. After getting married in a romantic D.C. ceremony just moments after meeting, the groom revealed on their Panama honeymoon that he wasn't exactly physically attracted to his bride. As if that wasn't soul-crushing enough, he later explained that he was going to live separately from Mindy once they touched down in the U.S.

In the weeks since their (not mutual) decision to live apart, the couple has reunited multiple times on the show to discuss why their arrangement has not moved forward. Zach's cold feet and inability to commit to his wife is holding them back, and time is running out.

On the March 4 episode of the series, all of the Season 10 couples (except Brandon Reid and Taylor Dunklin) will get together for a cooking class that will surely have them concocting more drama than food.