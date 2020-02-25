We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Derek Hasn't Been in Love and Says Katie "Holds It Against" Him on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE)

On Season 10 of Married at First Sight, multiple of the five couples on the show have already experienced immense hardship in their brand new marriages. From Meka accusing Michael of having a different on-camera personality versus his off-camera personality to Zach refusing to move in with Mindy, there is a lot of trouble in paradise on the show. Considering these five couples were perfect strangers when they walked down the aisle, it's fair that they would experience growing pains. 

One of the stronger couples on Season 10 has been Derek Sherman and Katie Conrad, despite their less-than-stellar start. Before marrying a stranger, Katie revealed that she was considering not going through with the marriage because an ex-boyfriend had reached out and revealed that he still had feelings for her. After considering her options, Katie did decide to get married, and she was thrilled with her decision when she saw Derek.