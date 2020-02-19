Mindy Says Working on Her Marriage to Zach Is "Taking Literally Everything" She Has on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE)

In the teaser clip, the pair are reunited at a park. Zach asks Mindy how she thought their meeting with Pastor Cal went, and she doesn't hold back.

"What do you think about the talk and discussion with Pastor Calvin?" he queries.

"I was trying not to have expectations at the beginning of it, but I was really open to moving in together," Mindy replies about her expectations at the beginning of the show. "I was surprised when you just completely decided to go a different way with it."