We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > Married At First Sight
zachandmindy1-1582055554703.jpg
Source: Lifetime

Mindy Says Working on Her Marriage to Zach Is "Taking Literally Everything" She Has on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Though every couple on past seasons of Lifetime's Married on First Sight understand the risk that they are taking when they choose to marry a stranger, many are often quickly confronted with real-life issues that prevent them from wanting to move forward in the process. One of the five couples on Season 10 of Married at First Sight is Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice. 

From the beginning the two were a fan favorite couple because they had so much in common on paper, from their passion for fitness to their similar jobs. But, as soon as they got married it became abundantly clear that Zach's earlier words about needing to be physically attracted to his wife would come back to haunt the couple.