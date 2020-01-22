Three 'Married at First Sight' Couples Are Reportedly Already Getting Divorced

After news broke that Brandon filed for an annulment on Jan. 2, Lifetime confirmed that the couple had split in a statement.

"As with any union, some end up happily ever after, and others don’t," Lifetime said. "Continue to watch MAFS to see what happens with Taylor and Brandon."

On the show, viewers have seen how Taylor's family isn't exactly warming up to Brandon. MAFSFan also reported that the couple was thrown together last minute, and they weren't quite the perfect match like others on the show were. The account claimed that a few other grooms decided not to go through with their weddings just a few weeks before filming, so Brandon was added to the cast. The report also said that Taylor was added even more last minute, and that she and Brandon were put together more because they were both willing to be on the show.

Because the season reportedly filmed in the summer of 2019, there's every possibility that the couple will choose to stay together during the season finale, and then announce their split on the reunion.