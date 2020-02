Three 'Married at First Sight' Couples Are Reportedly Already Getting Divorced

Though we wished Mindy would find her happily ever after with Zach, it was clear from the start that the two had an uphill battle. Mindy's parents didn't support her decision to go on the show, and they missed her wedding. Zach also relentlessly spoke about wanting to be physically attracted to his wife, to the point where his groomsmen had to point out that an emotional connection was more important.

The two did have a lot of similarities with their joint interest in fitness, but perhaps their hobbies were too similar.

It has been reported that the experts will criticize Zach for having an emotional affair on Mindy... with her friend.

That's right — Zach apparently felt an instant attraction to Mindy's friend, Lindsay, at the wedding. The two allegedly bonded whenever they saw each other, and Zach felt more of an interest in pursuing her after the show. Whether the two will date after his divorce remains to be seen.