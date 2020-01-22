We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Three 'Married at First Sight' Couples Are Reportedly Already Getting Divorced

Though each season promises to be filled with more drama than the last, Season 10 of Lifetime's Married at First Sight is actually the most dramatic one yet. The show centers on individuals who decide to leave their futures in the hands of matchmakers. These professionals pair the unlucky-in-love hopefuls, and the matches get married just moments after meeting for the first time. 

The couples have six weeks to live together and try to make their marriage work. While spoilers are usually scarce per the request of Lifetime, we've already had one confirmed divorce from contestants Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Read. The news of Brandon and Taylor's split was shocking for fans, since it was an unprecedented move. But, the couple won't be the only divorce of the season.