Source: lifetime

Meka and Michael's Honeymoon on 'MAFS' Is What All Newlyweds Dread (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Most people look forward to their honeymoon. Sure, weddings can be rough. You're running around trying to see everyone who came out to celebrate your big day and, although you spent months or even years planning the day, you barely get to taste the cake. Honeymoons are a chance to finally reconnect with your new spouse, all on your own.

But that's not what happened to Married at First Sight's Season 10 couple, Meka and Michael. Now a married couple, they headed off to their honeymoon with an uncomfortable problem: that Meka says Michael is giving her an ultimatum. Spoilers ahead!