Meka and Michael's Honeymoon on 'MAFS' Is What All Newlyweds Dread (EXCLUSIVE)

"This is not how either of us pictured our honeymoon," Meka says in a confessional. "Neither of us wanted to be alone the whole time. We wanted to use this time to, like, establish a bond and strengthen our relationship. And that's not what this has been."

As she sits dejectedly on her bed, she questions, "Should I try harder to be friends?" The question alone sets off some alarm bells that perhaps that's the best that this couple can do: aim to at least be friends. Although it seems like Meka is hoping for more.

"Right now, my husband does not want to wear his ring," she says. "I mean it's hard knowing this is where we're at. Our marriage right now is him in his room, me in my own room. And this could be how my honeymoon ends. I don't want that."