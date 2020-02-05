Brandon From 'MAFS' Is Saying That Taylor Cheated on Him and She Used Him for Fame

Brandon Reid and Taylor Dunklin were one of the five matches put together by experts on Season 10 of Lifetime's Married at First Sight. Though viewers have been seeing the couple navigate the trials of their new marriage while also learning basic details about one another, in the months since the show filmed, things have not been going well between the two.

On Jan. 1, Brandon filed for an annulment from his wife of a few months. It was the first time in the show's history that a marriage result was spoiled by one of the cast members ahead of the finale, and Lifetime soon confirmed the news.

In the weeks since Taylor and Brandon's breakup news went public, there have been several bombshell allegations about the reasoning for the demise of their marriage.