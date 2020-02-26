We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Chris Says that Blair's Mom Is "Naive and Ignorant" on 'Bride and Prejudice' (EXCLUSIVE)

While it's not entirely unheard of (and honestly, it's fairly normal) to have in-laws disagree with their child's romantic partner, Lifetime's Bride and Prejudice is taking things to a whole new and extreme level. The FYI show is moving to Lifetime for its second season, Bride and Prejudice: Forbidden Love, and the three couples on the show are facing intense hardship as a result of their families. 

The pairs have four weeks to decide if they will move forward with their engagements, or if they will instead heed the warnings from their families. From religious differences to racial stereotypes to an age gap, the couples are facing incredibly serious obstacles in their relationships. 