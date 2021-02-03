Your Favorite Season 12 'Married at First Sight' Couple Just Might Be Soulmates

Your Favorite Season 12 'Married at First Sight' Couple Just Might Be SoulmatesBy Anna Garrison
If you're sitting at home looking for a television show that feels like The Bachelor with slightly different stakes, prepare to be amazed. Married at First Sight, based upon the Danish television show of a similar name, has been airing since 2014. The show is currently in Season 12, which premiered on Jan. 13, 2021, but fans are already speculating about "Decision Day" to see if fan-favorite Briana and Vincent are still together.
Briana and Vincent's symbiotic relationship could mean forever.
In a synopsis for the show from Lifetime, Briana and Vincent are described as two people who both seem open to the experiment MAFS brings. Briana specifically is "done with dating and ready to find her soulmate" and Vincent, similarly, was "ready for marriage in a past relationship but his partner was not." It sounds like with similar goals in mind, they were a solid couple from the beginning. But this still raises the question: Where are they now?
Lifetime ensures the couples remain tight-lipped thanks to some handy NDAs, so social media has been pretty vacant in terms of giving actual clues as to which couples will stay and which will divorce. That being said, it seems like Briana and Vincent are aligned in their life goals and the only argument they've had is over food: Briana is pescatarian and Vincent loves his meat.
[SPOILERS AHEAD!]
One of the biggest MAFS fans on the internet, @mafsfan on Instagram, seems to have the inside scoop, and recently released spoilers on who is staying together and who is splitting up. Take this information with a grain of salt, as it is an unofficial account, but at least according to them, Briana and Vincent are in it for the long haul!
Not every couple on 'MAFS' is built to last, and the fans have strong opinions on who will or won't.
While Vincent and Briana appear to be in paradise, other couples are not as lucky. Specifically, fans have strong words about Paige and Chris, who seem to be constantly treading through hot water. Chris has already dropped the bombshell on his new wife that his very recent ex-fiancé is pregnant with his child. Oops! While any other woman would immediately run for the hills, Paige appears to be trying her best.
Chris dropped the $12,000 check thing and Paige was like ...”so tell me about the engagement.” #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/laukM2CsFw— They Pushed Me Down & Maced Me (@Bassicallyme_) January 28, 2021
Fans on Twitter are significantly displeased with Chris' seemingly self-centered interest, and there have been many a meme started about the situation just to emphasize how truly bad his timing is. Breaking off another engagement to join MAFS has to be an all time low. Fans are hoping that if the rumors are true and Chris and Paige are headed for a divorce, she is able to find someone much better in the future.
Paige if you’re reading this... we are praying for you. #MAFS pic.twitter.com/Zf8jfxvMyw— Im tired of seeing it (@jaenae_martae) January 28, 2021
Married at First Sight certainly keeps viewers on their toes, and we'll just have to continue to watch the drama unfold. The concurrent Australia season has also begun running, and all this influx of drama is certain to keep our attention through the cold winter months. Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.