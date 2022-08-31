Briana and Vincent From 'MAFS' Share Their Baby's Gender
Of the five couples from Married at First Sight Season 12, only three couples opted to stay together on Decision Day. Of those three couples, only Briana and Vincent are still together. In fact, they announced in 2022, they're expecting their first baby together.
And they just shared photos and details about their baby's gender reveal party.
Briana and Vincent weren't without their issues at the start of their season. They weren't on the same page right away about having children and they had communication barriers to overcome. At the start of their relationship, Vincent claimed Briana could be bossy and she didn't like the way he shut down during arguments.
But, despite it all, they grew to have mutual respect and love for each other. And Briana and Vincent are one of the strongest couples from the MAFS franchise overall.
What is 'MAFS' stars Briana and Vincent's baby's gender?
A rep for Kinetic Content, the production company behind Married at First Sight, shared with us that Briana and Vincent are expecting a baby girl. Vincent shared in a statement that, although he has never had a preference for the sex of his baby, "it's exciting to know the gender."
He also said how excited he is to meet his daughter and that he's praying for a safe delivery.
Briana shared in the same statement that she feels "blessed" and excited to become a "girl mom." Above all else, she's excited to see Vincent as the father to a little girl.
"I cannot wait to witness their bond," Briana said. "This little lady will have him wrapped around her finger! I'm still in awe that someone will be calling me Mama soon, but I'm thrilled to take on this new role! I believe we'll be amazing parents with a wonderful support system."
Will Briana and Vincent get their own show after 'MAFS'?
Ever since Briana and Vincent proved that they're a strong couple on MAFS, fans wondered if they would see the pair again on another show in the franchise. Fans reconnected with Briana and Vincent on Married at First Sight: Couples Cam. But outside of that, the couple has a YouTube channel dedicated to sharing more of their life with fans.
Vincent and Briana's YouTube channel is full of vlogs of their everyday life together and updates on what they're doing now. They're also active on TikTok, so you can follow Briana to see them partake in various trends and challenges as a couple.
Even though Briana and Vincent don't have their own MAFS spinoff (at least not yet), there are multiple ways to continue to follow the couple and learn the secret to staying married to a total stranger.
Watch Married at First Sight on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.