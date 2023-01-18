Are Clint and Gina of 'Married at First Sight' Season 16 Still Together? Details

Since 2014, the Lifetime reality television series Married at First Sight (MAFS) has been helping singles find love — but not without a few trials and tribulations. The show's premise involves individuals being matched up by experts and meeting each other for the first time at the altar. At the end of each season, the married couple then decides whether to stay together or get divorced.

With the show currently in its sixteenth season, MAFS viewers are curious about the status of Clint and Gina's relationship. Are Clint and Gina from Married at First Sight still together? Here's what we know.

Source: Lifetime

Are Clint and Gina from ‘Married at First Sight’ still together?

According to his Lifetime bio, Clint is "an adventurer at heart" looking for someone "to share these adventures with." He's decided to put blind faith in the experts of MAFS due to his lifelong belief in "learning and listening to experts."

Following a brutal breakup, Gina went back to school for her cosmetology license and has decided to put herself back into the dating world. Similar to Clint, however, Gina's Lifetime bio suggests she "has full faith that the experts can find her a man with whom she can dream, travel, and potentially build a family with."

So, are Clint and Gina still together? Viewers will have to tune in to find out! It's likely that the duo won't be able to spill any of the details of their relationship until the season has ended. However, the Season 16 trailer hints that their relationship might not be all smooth sailing — pun intended. In the trailer, Clint is called out for body-shaming Gina, comparing her to his previous girlfriends who he claims were "athletic" and "slender."

Source: Lifetime

Clint and Gina discovered they lived in the same building.

After getting the typical getting-to-know-you questions out of the way, Gina and Clint were shocked to discover they lived in the same apartment building in Nashville. During the episode on Jan. 13, Gina asks Clint where he lives, and he says, "Downtown. I rent a high-rise condo."

When she asks which one, he responds, "505," and Gina laughs. "I'm at 505," she says to a shocked Clint, adding, "OK, I thought you may have looked a tiny bit familiar and I was like, 'Maybe I met him in the elevator.' Because I talk to everyone in the elevator." In her confessional, Gina admits, "I can't believe that Clint lives in my building, it's crazy. Right before I moved into the building I even was like, 'You know, maybe I'll meet my husband here.'"