'MAFS': Does Airris and Jasmine's Marriage Last? Jasmine Speaks (EXCLUSIVE)
In 2014, Lifetime took the phrase “love at first sight” to a whole 'nother level.
In the years since the popular reality TV dating series debuted on the small screen, the experts on Married at First Sight have helped eager singles with hopes of having their own happily ever after find love— though, some relationships have been more successful than others.
Season 16 of the long-lived Lifetime series takes viewers on a trip down to Nashville, Tenn., where we meet the newest couples to try out the social experiment. Among the five couples that appear in this season of MAFS are Airris and Jasmine.
But are they still together post-production? Distractify asked Jasmine the questions that need answers in an exclusive interview. Here’s what she said!
So, are Airris and Jasmine from ‘MAFS’ still together?
At this time, it’s unclear whether Airris and Jasmine’s relationship will stand the test of time, but they seem pretty perfect for each other on paper. Both of the MAFS stars have expressed their desire to settle down and start a family, which is exactly why Jasmine signed up for the show in the first place.
“I’m a hopeless romantic and believe anything is possible,” the reality star shared. “I’m in a place in life where I feel the only thing missing is my person.”
Despite her fears that she had “no chance” of being selected for the show, Jasmine figured it was worth a try. After all, she hasn’t had the best luck at finding love in the past.
“I always fall in love with potential,” Jasmine told us. “I see the good in people and I’m that person that wants to always help my partner reach their full potential.”
“Eventually, I realize that’s not what they want for themselves and I’m back at square one. With MAFS, I’m hoping the person selected for me has the same needs and wants in marriage and will show up for that commitment.”
And Jasmine knows a thing or two about commitment. According to the cheerleading coach, seeing the ups and downs of her mom and dad’s marriage taught her the importance of sticking it out.
"My parents don’t have a perfect marriage but they exude a lot of wonderful things that I plan to use in my marriage as well,” Jessica added.
“I watched their love every day growing up and have longed for a love like theirs. The way they love each other is beautiful, it’s nonapologetic, compromising, understanding and authentic,” she said.
Find out if Airris and Jessica are in it for the long haul on new episodes of Married at First Sight Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST. on Lifetime!