Are 'Married at First Sight' Season 16 Couple Mackinley and Domynique Still Together?
It's time for another season of Married at First Sight (MAFS), and already, these couples are facing an uphill battle. For the uninitiated, MAFS follows a group of strangers who are paired up by relationship experts; the couples first meet each other at the altar, tie the knot, go on a honeymoon, and move in together. At the end of the season, each couple will have to decide whether they want to stay together — or get a divorce.
While Season 16 has only just begun, fans are already concerned about the status of a few relationships on the show. One of those relationships is between Mackinley "Mack" and Domynique. Are Mack and Domynique still together? Keep reading for everything you need to know.
Are Mack and Domynique from 'Married at First Sight' still together?
On paper, Mack and Domynique's interests are perfectly aligned. According to his Lifetime bio, Mack is "ready to settle down and looking to start a family. He has always put his career first, but he is now looking to build a life with his forever partner."
Similarly, Dominique's profile revealed she "is confident she is ready for marriage. When she does date, it is with the intention of settling down and finding something meaningful."
In the Season 16 trailer revealed through People magazine, Mack has already shown to have a wandering eye. When couple Clint and Gina get into a fight over Gina's appearance, Mack can be heard saying that Gina is "sexy" and Clint is "crazy" for his body-shaming commentary. Then, Domynique calls Mack "petty," to which he fires back, "I can promise you, you're not perfect. You do have things to work on, and you should consider that."
So, are Mack and Domynique still together? Viewers will have to tune in to find out! It's likely the two won't be able to spill the beans on their relationship until after the season ends, so we'll have to wait and see. Domynique's Facebook page doesn't list any relationships to show. However, as of this writing, Mack's Facebook page says he's single. (It's always possible he just never updated it.)
Domynique recently revealed that her mother signed her up for 'MAFS.'
In a clip from Us Weekly, Domynique reveals that her mother signed her up for the show after disapproving of her previous relationships. "I am here initially because my mom did sign me up for this, but ultimately, I did make the decision that this is something that I wanted to go through with," she says.
Dom says that dating always has a level of uncertainty, but she decided to continue with Married at First Sight because, "[modern dating] just seems like there’s a lack of commitment or maybe fear of commitment, what better way to avoid that than to go into a process, like, knowing you’re going to get married?"
New episodes of Married at First Sight air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.