'MAFS': Do Shaquille and Kirsten Go the Distance? Kirsten Opens Up About the Show's Process (EXCLUSIVE)

Although the talented experts on Married at First Sight have done a pretty good job of helping hopeful romantics find love, sometimes they miss the mark. This just might be the case for Season 16 stars Kirsten and Shaquille.

Article continues below advertisement

In the premiere, Kirsten described herself as “picky,” which might be an understatement given her long list of requirements. However, she said that she’s willing to open her mind — and her heart — for the sake of finding love during the social experiment. But, will Shaquille meet her high expectations? While Kirsten couldn’t disclose whether they are still together or not, she spoke to Distractify excluslvely about her thoughts going into the process and first impressions. Here’s what she said!

Source: Lifetime

Article continues below advertisement

Are Shaquille and Kirsten from ‘Married at First Sight’ still together? Kirsten opened up about the show's process.

In the Season 16 premiere, both Shaquille and Kirsten expressed their desire to be married. The former said that he’s “prayed” for a wife, and he finally found one in Kirsten. Much like her new hubby, Kirsten is also dedicated to her faith. In fact, a man’s religious background is one of her many non-negotiables. "Religion is important to me and it was a deal breaker for me,” she told us.

“As a child and as an adult I pray daily and attend church. I want my future family to be raised in a Baptist church," Kirsten added. Kirsten shared that she went into the social experiment ready to commit, as she’s no stranger to long-term relationships. After her last relationship ended, she chose to put her fate in the experts’ hands.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Lifetime

"I had a long-term relationship and I ultimately wanted us to be married,” the Season 16 star shared. “Although my relationship didn’t lead to marriage I decided to give this experiment a chance because I knew the person I would be matched with wanted a committed relationship." Teasers hint that Kirsten walks down the aisle in the Jan. 11 episode of MAFS. Sadly, Shaq wasn’t exactly what she expected.

Article continues below advertisement

Kirsten from ‘MAFS’ talks her first impression of Shaquille on their wedding day.

Kirsten adamantly expressed her disdain for men with bald heads only to meet one at the altar. While Kirsten admitted that she thought Shaquille was “well put together” on their wedding day, her spouse was far from what she thought her husband would look like.

Chile I wonder what Kirsten’s reaction to Shaq gon be… #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/iayEDuQtWB — Keeks (@Minimekee) January 5, 2023