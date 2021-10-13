Where Is 'Married at First Sight' Filmed? These Cities Are Worth Visiting

For some people, the idea of waiting around to find a soulmate seems unbearable and impatience makes it hard to hold out. For others, the idea of a long engagement sounds stressful and annoying. These are the type of people who would be perfect as cast members on Married at First Sight , a reality TV show that’s been airing since 2014.

The Lifetime hit has become one of the most cringeworthy yet addictive shows to binge-watch ever since it first premiered. The premise of the show? Two perfect strangers meet each other for the first time as they walk down the aisle – on their wedding day! It sounds crazy, but it’s real and it’s quite interesting. Here’s where the show is filmed.

We were also introduced to a makeup artist named Cortney Hendrix who married an EMT specialist named Jason Carrion . These two chose to part ways even though they were considered a fan-favorite couple at the time. We also met a product development manager named Monet Bell who married a field service technician named Vaughn Copeland. They didn't get very far at all and are now currently divorced.

The filming location for the first season of Married at First Sight was New York City. In that season, we were introduced to a nurse named Jamie Otis who tied the knot with a software salesman named Doug Hehner . Fortunately, these two are still married to this day!

What were the other filming locations for 'Married at First Sight'?

While the second season of the show followed the pattern of the first season by also taking place in New York City, most of the seasons after that have been filmed in other cities. The third season took place in Atlanta, premiering in 2015. As sad as it is to say, all three of the couples to come from this city have ended up divorced. Season 4 of the show was filmed in South Florida with all three of the couples also ending in divorce.

Season 5 was filmed in Chicago and it turns out at least one of the couples on the show was able to remain lucky in love. Ashley Petta, the manager of a family-owned bar, is still married to Anthony D’Amico, a sales account executive. These days, they share two adorable kids together!

Season 6 of the show was filmed in Boston, and without this season, the marriage between Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre wouldn't still be going strong today. Season 7, where Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd met for the first time, took place in Dallas. They're still making it work to this day. Season 8 kicked things off in Philadelphia resulting in a 50 percent success rate out of the four couples to be matched.

Season 9 of the show was filmed in Charlotte, North Carolina, with two successful couples remaining married to this day, and two of the couples divorced. The ninth season was arguably one of the most dramatic seasons of all since it included Amber Bowles getting cheated on by Matthew Gwynne.

The 10th season of the show took place in the suburbs right outside Washington, D.C., with only one couple out of five remaining married today. We're talking about Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd – #RelationshipGoals at their finest. Two of the couples from their season have chosen to divorce while the other two decided to fully annul their marriages.

Season 11 of Married at First Sight featured couples from New Orleans with three successful couples out of five matches to remain married. One of those couples is Amelia Fatsi and Bennett Kirschner who were clearly meant to be from the start. The 12th season of the show was held in Atlanta, following in the footsteps of Season 3. Three out of five couples came out successfully from that season.