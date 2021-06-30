Jephte and Shawniece Have Come a Long Way on 'MAFS: Couples' Cam' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Fans of Married at First Sight first got to know Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre in Season 6 when they met at their wedding, like so many other MAFS couples before them. But unlike most of those couples, they stuck it out through the bad and good and continuously tried to make their marriage work despite plenty of obstacles in their way.

And now that Shawniece and Jephte are part of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam Season 3, viewers are getting to know them all over again. It has been a few years since their nuptials, and although they were quick to argue when they first met and got married, they stayed together well after their initial run on MAFS.

In an exclusive clip of Couples' Cam obtained by Distractify ahead of the June 30, 2021, episode, both Shawniece and Jephte express their concerns that things are suddenly going in a different direction.