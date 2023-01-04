Is Netflix's 'The Circle' Casting for Season 6? Season 5 Contestant Dishes on Audition Process (EXCLUSIVE)

One month before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Netflix original competition series The Circle debuted on the streaming platform. Little did we know, within a matter of weeks, we’d have nothing to do but sit at home and inevitably tune in.

Four seasons later, viewers are still hooked on the reality TV competition, which recently returned for Season 5 on Dec. 28. Every Wednesday, a new batch of episodes drops on Netflix, and before long, we’ll find out who takes home the grand prize.