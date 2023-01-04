Distractify
Tom Haughton
Source: Netflix

Is Netflix's 'The Circle' Casting for Season 6? Season 5 Contestant Dishes on Audition Process (EXCLUSIVE)

Pretty Honore - Author
By

Jan. 4 2023, Published 3:47 p.m. ET

One month before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Netflix original competition series The Circle debuted on the streaming platform. Little did we know, within a matter of weeks, we’d have nothing to do but sit at home and inevitably tune in.

Four seasons later, viewers are still hooked on the reality TV competition, which recently returned for Season 5 on Dec. 28. Every Wednesday, a new batch of episodes drops on Netflix, and before long, we’ll find out who takes home the grand prize.

With the finale quickly approaching, fans are already wondering if the series will return for another season. So, has The Circle been renewed for Season 6? And, how can you apply? Season 5 cast member Brett Robinson dished on the audition process in an exclusive interview with Distractify!

Xanthi Perdikomatis, Brett Robinson
Source: Netflix

Xanthi Perdikomatis and Brett Robinson

Has ‘The Circle’ been canceled or renewed for Season 6?

At this time, Netflix hasn’t revealed whether or not The Circle will return for Season 6.

The series was picked up by the platform following The Circle’s 2018 premiere on Britain’s Channel 4. At the time, there were already plans in place to create international versions of The Circle, hence the Brazilian and French iterations of the show.

In partnership with All3Media, Season 1 of the U.S. adaptation of the reality TV series premiered on Netflix in January 2020. Only two months later, the show was renewed for Seasons 2 and 3, which were shot concurrently.

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, The Circle was renewed by Netflix for Seasons 4 and 5. There’s no word on if the series is coming back to the small screen for a sixth season, but with the show's popularity, it's likely that the reality series will be greenlit for additional seasons.

Oliver Twixt
Source: Netflix

Oliver Twixt

As Season 5 wraps up, viewers are eager to learn how they can get in on the action (and the coveted $150,000 cash prize.) Read on for more info on auditioning for The Circle.

Want to sign up for Season 6 ‘The Circle’? Details on auditions!

Netflix has yet to confirm or deny the return of The Circle, but the show’s official website features a form that allows prospective contestants to apply. However, the site states that the application’s “closing date” was Oct. 2, 2021.

Other than that, there’s technically no way to audition for the show. Brett, who also competed on Big Brother, told us that he didn’t audition for Season 5. Instead, producers contacted him about joining the cast.

Xanthi Perdikomatis, Brett Robinson
Source: Netflix

“You know, it's honestly the same way that I did Big Brother,” he told us. “You know, they reached out, they said, ‘Hey, we got this cool experiment, this idea.’”

Without hesitation, Brett accepted the challenge.

“I said, easy enough. I'll try and go win this with my charm that I tried to do on Big Brother. Did a half-decent job there. I was, like, you know, I'll give it a go,” the reality TV star shared.

New episodes of The Circle are released in batches on Wednesdays on Netflix at 3 a.m. EST on Netflix.

