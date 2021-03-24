'Married at First Sight' Relationship Expert Dr. Viviana Coles Keeps Her Marriage Private

Fans are always wanting to know more about the stars of their favorite show, which is easy to find anywhere on the internet, but what about those smaller characters that maybe don't get that much spotlight? Married at First Sight 's intimacy expert Dr. Viviana Coles plays a huge part in the show, even though she may not be one of the people tying the knot with a stranger on television.

Her role on the series is vital, as she is one of the experts who provide advice for the new couples on how to achieve a healthy relationship. She has a lot of experience and many years working in her field. And on top of that, she has managed to balance her own marriage and her family.

If you want to know more about the celebrity therapist and what her love life is like, keep on reading,