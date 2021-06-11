Meet the 'Married at First Sight' Season 13 Cast From Houston

If you have ever watched a season of Married at First Sight , then you understand that the experiment really does work out for some couples . Of course there are others who just don't end up being compatible or who can't work through their issues, but there have been a handful of couples over the years who have made it beyond the cameras.

Now, the cast of Married at First Sight Season 13, which takes place in Houston, are ready for their own chance at love and marriage without meeting their partners first. It's a gamble for anyone who agrees to be on the show and gets matched with a stranger by a team of experts, but the result could include lasting love.

Without further delay, the cast of Married at First Sight Season 13: