Briana and Vincent's Future Could Be in Danger on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE)

At the start of Married at First Sight Season 12, Vincent Morales and Briana Morris seemed like the perfect couple. They got along almost immediately, and a family crisis on Vincent's part helped bring them closer together on their honeymoon. Where things could have gotten awkward or uncomfortable, they only got better for the pair.

However, in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify, things seem to be a little shaky as they gear up for Decision Day.