Did Clara and Ryan From 'Married at First Sight' Stay Together? (SPOILERS)

We're only less than a month into the newest season of Married at First Sight and even though we want to skip to the good part where we find out who actually stays together till the end, there's still many episodes we have to endure.

So far, all the couples on MAFS have tied the knot. Now, everyone is just waiting to spend their first night as man and wife and to officially meet their in-laws. Yup. You know that's about to be REALLY interesting.

Obviously, there has already been some tension and drama between some couples. But it seems like Clara and Ryan are doing all right! Their wedding day was sweet and cute, and honestly seemed promising. Don't get it twisted though — there were definitely some ups and downs!

Not everybody is a match made in heaven, especially when you meet each other for the first time at the altar. On that note, who thinks Clara and Ryan will keep their relationship and bind alive?