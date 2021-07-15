Who Will Make It Through Season 13 of 'MAFS' Still Together?

Thanks to the trailer for Season 13, we do know that one groom does apparently yell, “I know her!” This isn’t the first time that a bride and groom met before the show. Back in Season 11, Bennett and Amelia had previously met through a mutual friend, but the timing didn’t work out because he was in a relationship. It looks like we’ll be getting another couple who aren’t total strangers.

Considering that Bao warned in an exclusive clip shared with Distractify that she may know her groom if she’s matched with an Asian man, like Johnny, she may have foreshadowed that she and Johnny will be the couple who met before the show. In the trailer for the season, we also get a hint thanks to Johnny's face that he knows his bride.

Season 13 of MAFS begins July 21 at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime. Catch the Kick-Off Special on July 14 at 8 p.m. EST.