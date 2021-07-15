Who Will Make It Through Season 13 of 'MAFS' Still Together?By Jacqueline Gualtieri
Jul. 14 2021, Published 8:42 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 13 of MAFS.
Season 13 of Married at First Sight is almost here. After July 14’s Kick-Off Special, we’ll be able to get invested in a whole new group of characters starting on July 21, Season 13’s official premiere night. But although the Houston-based season hasn’t even begun yet, fans are placing their bets on which couples make it through.
So, which couples will still be together by the end of Season 13? Read on for MAFS Season 13 theories, spoilers, and more.
Rachel and José
Rachel, a 33-year-old child of divorced parents, always felt a little insecure about dating, but after her most recent relationship, she realized that she’s ready for a ring. José, 35, has been looking for a woman to give his ring to, but he’s yet to find the one. Although we don’t know how the couple will fare, MAFS spoiler account MAFS Fan has been polling followers on who they think will last. Unfortunately, fans are already betting that these two won’t make it.
The exclusive clip that was revealed of their matchmaking, courtesy of TV Insider, may be why fans are thinking that they won’t last. In it, we see Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles, and Pastor Cal Roberson talk about the pair’s insecurities and differences, though they believe that their similar backgrounds and interests may overcome the problems. Still, the clip didn’t inspire confidence for fans that Rachel’s fun-loving attitude will really “break [José] out of his stringent way of living.”
Brett and Ryan
Brett, 33, is a huge fan of MAFS and has full confidence in the matchmakers, but apparently, MAFS fans already don’t have confidence in her relationship with 35-year-old Ryan. They predict that the two are headed for divorce. Their doubts might be because Ryan’s friends say that he’s dated “a thousand or two thousand women in Houston.” Yikes. Still, Ryan swears he’s more than ready to settle down.
Myrla and Gil
Unlike Brett and Ryan or Rachel and José, fans have more hope in the relationship between Myrla, a 34-year-old leadership coach who is trusting science to help her find love, and Gil, a 35-year-old who wants a wife, kids, and a white picket fence. The majority of fans think that, even though Gil is less pragmatic and more idealistic than Myrla, the two will make it work.
Bao and Johnny
Bao, 35, originally wasn’t thinking about marriage in her future, but when she entered her 30s, she had a change of heart. She’s specifically looking for a nerdy Caucasian or Asian man, and she’s hoping that 35-year-old Johnny, who has been trying to find a woman to marry on dating apps for the past seven years, will be the one. Fans are hopeful that he is and are predicting that the couple will make it through.
Michaela and Zack
Fans are also thinking that 30-year-old Michaela, a realtor who is tired of selling to newlyweds without being one herself, and 27-year-old Zack, who had hoped to be married by 25, will work out. Though both are the youngest contestants this season, it looks like they’re more than ready to get married.
What other spoilers do we know?
Thanks to the trailer for Season 13, we do know that one groom does apparently yell, “I know her!” This isn’t the first time that a bride and groom met before the show. Back in Season 11, Bennett and Amelia had previously met through a mutual friend, but the timing didn’t work out because he was in a relationship. It looks like we’ll be getting another couple who aren’t total strangers.
Considering that Bao warned in an exclusive clip shared with Distractify that she may know her groom if she’s matched with an Asian man, like Johnny, she may have foreshadowed that she and Johnny will be the couple who met before the show. In the trailer for the season, we also get a hint thanks to Johnny's face that he knows his bride.
Season 13 of MAFS begins July 21 at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime. Catch the Kick-Off Special on July 14 at 8 p.m. EST.