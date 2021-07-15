Logo
Home > Entertainment > Married At First Sight
Bao and Johnny
Source: AMBER CHARLES PHOTOGRAPHY / AMBER CHARLES

Who Will Make It Through Season 13 of 'MAFS' Still Together?

By

Jul. 14 2021, Published 8:42 p.m. ET

Spoiler Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 13 of MAFS.

Season 13 of Married at First Sight is almost here. After July 14’s Kick-Off Special, we’ll be able to get invested in a whole new group of characters starting on July 21, Season 13’s official premiere night. But although the Houston-based season hasn’t even begun yet, fans are placing their bets on which couples make it through.

Article continues below advertisement

So, which couples will still be together by the end of Season 13? Read on for MAFS Season 13 theories, spoilers, and more.

Bao walking down the aisle
Source: Lifetime

Rachel and José

Source: Twitter

Rachel, a 33-year-old child of divorced parents, always felt a little insecure about dating, but after her most recent relationship, she realized that she’s ready for a ring. José, 35, has been looking for a woman to give his ring to, but he’s yet to find the one. Although we don’t know how the couple will fare, MAFS spoiler account MAFS Fan has been polling followers on who they think will last. Unfortunately, fans are already betting that these two won’t make it.

Article continues below advertisement

The exclusive clip that was revealed of their matchmaking, courtesy of TV Insider, may be why fans are thinking that they won’t last. In it, we see Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Dr. Viviana Coles, and Pastor Cal Roberson talk about the pair’s insecurities and differences, though they believe that their similar backgrounds and interests may overcome the problems. Still, the clip didn’t inspire confidence for fans that Rachel’s fun-loving attitude will really “break [José] out of his stringent way of living.”

Article continues below advertisement

Brett and Ryan

Ryan and Brett
Source: CHRISWPHOTO / CHRIS WINEINGER

Brett, 33, is a huge fan of MAFS and has full confidence in the matchmakers, but apparently, MAFS fans already don’t have confidence in her relationship with 35-year-old Ryan. They predict that the two are headed for divorce. Their doubts might be because Ryan’s friends say that he’s dated “a thousand or two thousand women in Houston.” Yikes. Still, Ryan swears he’s more than ready to settle down.

Article continues below advertisement

Myrla and Gil

Myrla and Gil
Source: AMBER CHARLES PHOTOGRAPHY / AMBER CHARLES

Unlike Brett and Ryan or Rachel and José, fans have more hope in the relationship between Myrla, a 34-year-old leadership coach who is trusting science to help her find love, and Gil, a 35-year-old who wants a wife, kids, and a white picket fence. The majority of fans think that, even though Gil is less pragmatic and more idealistic than Myrla, the two will make it work.

Article continues below advertisement

Bao and Johnny

Source: Twitter

Bao, 35, originally wasn’t thinking about marriage in her future, but when she entered her 30s, she had a change of heart. She’s specifically looking for a nerdy Caucasian or Asian man, and she’s hoping that 35-year-old Johnny, who has been trying to find a woman to marry on dating apps for the past seven years, will be the one. Fans are hopeful that he is and are predicting that the couple will make it through.

Article continues below advertisement

Michaela and Zack

Source: Twitter

Fans are also thinking that 30-year-old Michaela, a realtor who is tired of selling to newlyweds without being one herself, and 27-year-old Zack, who had hoped to be married by 25, will work out. Though both are the youngest contestants this season, it looks like they’re more than ready to get married.

Article continues below advertisement

What other spoilers do we know?

Thanks to the trailer for Season 13, we do know that one groom does apparently yell, “I know her!” This isn’t the first time that a bride and groom met before the show. Back in Season 11, Bennett and Amelia had previously met through a mutual friend, but the timing didn’t work out because he was in a relationship. It looks like we’ll be getting another couple who aren’t total strangers.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Lifetime
Article continues below advertisement

Considering that Bao warned in an exclusive clip shared with Distractify that she may know her groom if she’s matched with an Asian man, like Johnny, she may have foreshadowed that she and Johnny will be the couple who met before the show. In the trailer for the season, we also get a hint thanks to Johnny's face that he knows his bride.

Season 13 of MAFS begins July 21 at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime. Catch the Kick-Off Special on July 14 at 8 p.m. EST.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'MAFS' Season 13 Kicks Off With a Peek Into How the Experts Work Their Magic (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

The 'MAFS' Reunion Showed How Early Chris Had Doubts About Paige

How Will Jacob and Haley Fare on the 'MAFS' Season 12 Decision Day? (EXCLUSIVE)

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.