‘Married at First Sight’ Fans Are Convinced Two Cast Members Are Dating Each Other

When it comes to reality television shows that keep us on our toes, Lifetime’s Married at First Sight never disappoints. Season 13 brought new couples together, but rumors are swirling that two cast members are dating each other now — even though they weren’t paired to marry.

Now, fans are convinced that Bao Huong Hoang and Zack Freeman are dating. Which, if true, might be the biggest shock from the entire franchise. Here’s what we know already.

Zack and Bao are on both on Season 13 of ‘MAFS.’

Season 13 of MAFS kicked off in mid-July, and fans quickly found themselves invested. This show is always a good time, and we never really know what kind of drama is going to unfold. But since literal strangers are marrying each other and then trying to meld their lives, there have been plenty of times that the relationships don’t seem like they’re going to last. And, more often than not, they don't.

This season, Bao Huong Hoang was introduced, and she was paired up with Johnny Lam. Most often, the couples don’t know each other. But this season, before they walked down the aisle, Bao knew Johnny since the two had met during college. Their relationship was rocky right from the beginning. We learn that Bao didn’t just know Johnny from school — he had ghosted her. With that history, fans were convinced there would be lots for the two to work out.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Lifetime

For his relationship, Zack Freeman married Michaela Clark at first sight. While the two didn’t have any strained history like Bao and Johnny, Zack and Michaela found themselves struggling early on in their relationship. Zack caught COVID-19 during their honeymoon, and there’s no doubt that impacted their ability to get to know each other during those crucial first weeks. In the time after, fans witnessed argument after argument between the two.