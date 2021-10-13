Johnny and Bao's Intimacy Takes a Dive on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Ever since the day of their wedding, Johnny and his wife Bao have had their ups and downs on Married at First Sight . It's not uncommon for couples on the show to hit tons of hurdles before things finally go their way. But it has been discouraging to see the pair take two steps back every time they seem to have progressed. And now, there's concern that Johnny isn't in love with Bao.

Despite the fact that Johnny and Bao admitted to having sex, Johnny seems to have new concerns about how their relationship can move forward if he doesn't take a break from their marriage.

In an exclusive clip ahead of the Oct. 13, 2021 episode of Married at First Sight, Johnny suggests taking a step back from their relationship. He sees too many red flags and their emotional connection is one of them.

Is Johnny in love with Bao on 'Married at First Sight'?

The season has been touch and go for Johnny and Bao. Sometimes, they seem to feel a mutual affection. Other times, it's more one-sided. Again, this is one of the pitfalls of marrying someone before truly getting to know them. But if Johnny and Bao are willing to make an effort, then they can make it work. In the MAFS clip, Johnny admits that he's just going through "the motions" and it's a slap in the face for Bao.

"To me, I don't want to just have sex," Johnny says. "I don't want to just kiss you for the sake of kissing you. And that's why I said let's take that out of this right now, because I'm not there yet. For me, physical intimacy is a byproduct of emotional attachment." Bao essentially says that she's at Johnny's mercy as he figures out his feelings. For the moment, they appear to be in love limbo.

Article continues below advertisement

Not only is Johnny unsure of his feelings for Bao, but he wants to take a break from the physical side of their relationship, too. For Johnny, being physically intimate can only be successful if there's an emotional connection. And even though they definitely connected physically on their honeymoon, Bao and Johnny's emotional bond doesn't seem to be strong enough for Johnny right now.