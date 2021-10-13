Johnny and Bao's Intimacy Takes a Dive on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)By Chrissy Bobic
Oct. 13 2021, Published 11:52 a.m. ET
Spoiler warning: this article contains spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 13.
Ever since the day of their wedding, Johnny and his wife Bao have had their ups and downs on Married at First Sight. It's not uncommon for couples on the show to hit tons of hurdles before things finally go their way. But it has been discouraging to see the pair take two steps back every time they seem to have progressed. And now, there's concern that Johnny isn't in love with Bao.
In an exclusive clip ahead of the Oct. 13, 2021 episode of Married at First Sight, Johnny suggests taking a step back from their relationship. He sees too many red flags and their emotional connection is one of them.
Despite the fact that Johnny and Bao admitted to having sex, Johnny seems to have new concerns about how their relationship can move forward if he doesn't take a break from their marriage.
Is Johnny in love with Bao on 'Married at First Sight'?
The season has been touch and go for Johnny and Bao. Sometimes, they seem to feel a mutual affection. Other times, it's more one-sided. Again, this is one of the pitfalls of marrying someone before truly getting to know them.
But if Johnny and Bao are willing to make an effort, then they can make it work. In the MAFS clip, Johnny admits that he's just going through "the motions" and it's a slap in the face for Bao.
"To me, I don't want to just have sex," Johnny says. "I don't want to just kiss you for the sake of kissing you. And that's why I said let's take that out of this right now, because I'm not there yet. For me, physical intimacy is a byproduct of emotional attachment."
Bao essentially says that she's at Johnny's mercy as he figures out his feelings. For the moment, they appear to be in love limbo.
Not only is Johnny unsure of his feelings for Bao, but he wants to take a break from the physical side of their relationship, too. For Johnny, being physically intimate can only be successful if there's an emotional connection.
And even though they definitely connected physically on their honeymoon, Bao and Johnny's emotional bond doesn't seem to be strong enough for Johnny right now.
Bao wants to work on their relationship.
When Johnny mentions pumping the brakes on the physical side of their relationship so they can work on their emotional connection, Bao is surprised. She points out how Dr. Viviana Coles on MAFS gave them tools to work on their marriage without taking the physical intimacy out.
Bao wants to use what Dr. Viviana taught them in order to get through this issue, but Johnny isn't budging on his stance.
"The physical part is because I don't feel anything from it," Johnny says about removing the physical aspect of their relationship for now. "I'm doing it just to do the motions."
Bao has every intention of making things work, but Johnny's sudden need to pull back catches her off guard. As a result, it's a little unclear if their marriage will make it.
Watch Married at First Sight on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Lifetime.