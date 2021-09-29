Johnny and Bao Might Not Be Sexually Compatible on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up with Married at First Sight Season 13.

Just because Johnny and his new bride Bao knew each other before their nuptials on Married at First Sight, it doesn't mean things are any easier for them. You'd think they would have an advantage over some of the other couples but, like them, Johnny and Bao have their own issues to work through. And one of them involves sleeping together.