Will Ryan and Brett Ignasiak from 'Married at First Sight' Stay Together on Decision Day?

The reality series Married at First Sight remains to be one of the most entertaining dating shows with its exciting premise of two strangers marrying upon the very first time they meet. Among Season 13 newlyweds are Ryan and Brett Ignasiak, who decided to take the plunge and seemed pretty happy with the experts’ choice. However, it wasn’t long before the two seemed like they were headed for divorce because of their differences.

The couple had completely different reasons for signing up for the experimental show. Ryan, who’s a longtime MAFS fan and a hopeless romantic, was eager to find a wife and put his complete trust in the process. Brett, on the other hand, wanted to settle down ASAP. Ryan was concerned that if he didn’t marry soon and have kids, he wouldn’t be able to be an active father and have the opportunity to play sports with these children.

Another factor that seemed to threaten the couple is politics. Brett knows that she and Ryan have very opposite sets of political beliefs, and in the earlier episodes, she wasn’t sure if they could overcome that. The couple has appeared to struggle in their journey, and fans are anxious to know whether they are still together after Decision Day.

Are 'MAFS' couple Ryan and Brett Ignasiak still together?

We don't know for sure whether or not Ryan and Brett are still together. We could not find any pictures of them together on social media since both of their social media accounts are set to private. Plus, the show asks each couple not to disclose the status of their relationship until the season finale of Married at First Sight has aired. However, various reports state that Brett and Ryan ultimately choose to divorce on Decision Day.

Even though the rumors regarding Brett and Ryan aren't looking good, the duo seems to be putting some work in when it comes to their marriage. The newlyweds did bond over the fact that they both have an interest in one day starting a family. Although neither Ryan nor Brett have kids, they do consider themselves parents since they have dogs.

The MAFS stars spoke with Pastor Cal Roberson and discussed their feelings for each other for the first time. Brett revealed to her husband in Episode 8, "I have a crush on you." Unfortunately, her husband could not reciprocate the same feelings, but Ryan did share that he had hope for their marriage. This seemed to be enough for Brett, who was pleased to discover that Ryan felt that he could develop feelings for his MAFS wife at some point.