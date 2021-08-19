Logo
​​The 'MAFS' Couples Are Headed to Their Honeymoon — but Where Are They Vacationing?

Aug. 18 2021, Published 9:26 p.m. ET

Let’s face it. Season 12 of Married at First Sight was kind of a disappointment, especially for Paige Banks, who found herself in the middle of an emotionally devastating entanglement after saying “I do” to her now ex-husband Chris Williams. Although things didn’t go exactly as the experts planned in Atlanta, Ga., viewers are hoping that they will redeem themselves in Houston.

Season 13 of MAFS kicked off on July 21 and after four beautiful weddings and a few days of knowing one another, the couples have finally made it to the honeymoon phase of their marriage. But where will the Season 13 MAFS couples be vacationing? Closer than you think at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in Marathon, Fla.

Season 13 ‘MAFS’ couples are honeymooning at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in Florida.

In Season 13, Episode 5, all four couples say goodbye to their hometowns and take a trip to the Florida Keys for a one-of-a-kind baecation at the Isla Bella Resort. The secluded four-star resort, which opened its doors for the first time in 2019, is located in the heart of the Florida Keys, not far from the Old Seven Mile Bridge, and has a number of five-star reviews online.

With five pools and a variety of watersports, the Isla Bella serves as the perfect backdrop for the couples’ honeymoon. But can you stay there? Here’s how you can book your stay at the Isla Bella.

Rooms at the Isla Bella Resort start at $260.

Even if you aren’t planning on honeymooning anytime soon, the Isla Bella is family-friendly and offers a number of amenities that cater to all ages. Rooms at the resort start at $260 and can range all the way up to more than $1,000 per night, depending on the date and room accommodations.

One guest left a review on Yelp that read, “If you're looking for a place to relax but still bring your kids, this is the place. Cleanliness to the point that everything still feels brand new. We felt at ease and relaxed even though traveling during COVID.”

Among the most popular amenities at the resort are a wide variety of dining options, an on-location spa, and even a marketplace complete with a gourmet cafe. Although many guests raved about the resort, social media didn’t seem too impressed by Season 13’s vacation destination. One viewer tweeted, “Nah. They really played them though with this honeymoon location.”

But when did the MAFS couples honeymoon at the Isla Bella? Here are details on when Season 13 of Married at First Sight was filmed.

When was Season 13 of ‘MAFS’ filmed?

Showrunners started casting for Season 13 of Married At First Sight in August of 2020 and reportedly began filming in February of this year. Production for Season 13 of MAFS wrapped sometime in March after six-to-eight weeks.

You can watch new episodes of Married at First Sight Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.

