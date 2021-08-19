​​The 'MAFS' Couples Are Headed to Their Honeymoon — but Where Are They Vacationing?

Even if you aren’t planning on honeymooning anytime soon, the Isla Bella is family-friendly and offers a number of amenities that cater to all ages. Rooms at the resort start at $260 and can range all the way up to more than $1,000 per night, depending on the date and room accommodations.

One guest left a review on Yelp that read, “If you're looking for a place to relax but still bring your kids, this is the place. Cleanliness to the point that everything still feels brand new. We felt at ease and relaxed even though traveling during COVID.”

Among the most popular amenities at the resort are a wide variety of dining options, an on-location spa, and even a marketplace complete with a gourmet cafe. Although many guests raved about the resort, social media didn’t seem too impressed by Season 13’s vacation destination. One viewer tweeted, “Nah. They really played them though with this honeymoon location.”

But when did the MAFS couples honeymoon at the Isla Bella? Here are details on when Season 13 of Married at First Sight was filmed.