Viewers Were Shocked When They Learned What Happened to Myrla's Dad on 'Married at First Sight'

Meeting someone at the altar is not a common experience, but it's what all of the couples on Married at First Sight do, attempting an unconventional method to finding love. Season 13 couple Myrla Feria and Gil Cuero had a bit of a rough start to their relationship as it seemed they weren't too eager to open up to each other — until Myrla shared the details of her father's passing. What happened to her father?

Viewers initially thought Myrla shut Gil down when he shared details about his father's passing.

Following the pair's ceremony, they tried to get to know each other and began to open up to one another about their pasts. Both of their fathers died before they got married, and Gil opened up to Myrla about his own father's death. On the show, Gil told Myrla that his father had died during a home invasion that happened when he was only 14. His father suffered two shots in his neck and died as a result of his injuries.

Source: Lifetime

Article continues below advertisement

Gil further shared with Myrla that he had recently mourned his father on the 21st anniversary of his passing — showing it still affects him deeply to this day. But after Gil opened up to his new wife about his past, she was unwilling to share the details of her own father's passing, leaving many viewers to believe that she had shut him down during a vulnerable moment.

Ok myrla what?!?! You ask him how his father is murdered but decline to share your story?!?!? The hell #MAFS — Suraya Marsh (@SurayaMarsh) August 13, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

"Daaaang Myrla! This man just poured out his heart to you about the loss of his father and you just shut him down," one Twitter user commented following the episode. "Ok Myrla what?!?! You ask him how his father is murdered but decline to share your story?!?!?" another tweeted.

The pair also disagreed about changing Myrla's last name. While she didn't want to open up and share more details about her father, Myrla insisted that she wanted to keep her last name to honor him, while Gil admitted that he's more traditional and hoped she would take his. Many viewers suggested they hyphenate their names, further expressing a dislike for how Myrla was handling the situation.

Article continues below advertisement