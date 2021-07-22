Can You Guess Where Season 15 of 'Married at First Sight' Is Being Filmed? Here's How to Apply

Can You Guess Where Season 15 of 'Married at First Sight' Is Being Filmed? Here's How to ApplyBy Pretty Honore
Jul. 22 2021, Published 8:46 a.m. ET
Season 12 of Married at First Sight was an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least. Between Haley and Jake’s undeniable lack of chemistry and Chris and Paige’s baby mama drama, there was no shortage of plot twists on the last season of MAFS.
But on July 21, Season 13 of MAFS premieres on Lifetime and introduces viewers to five new Houston-based couples hoping to find love on their wedding day.
Along with Brett and Ryan, viewers will also meet Bao and Johnny, who quickly became fan favorites after the MAFS Matchmaking special. But while we’re getting to know the new couples on Season 13, production for the next couple of seasons is underway. In August of 2020, Lifetime revealed that Married at First Sight had been picked up for six more seasons, and showrunners aren’t wasting any time.
Reports confirm that an upcoming season of Married at First Sight will be filmed in San Diego, Calif. Here's everything you need to know about the application process.
Looking for love in all the wrong places? Fill out an application for ‘Married at First Sight: San Diego.’
In January, an Instagram post by Kinetic Content Casting confirmed that casting for Season 14 of MAFS, which is set in Boston, had officially begun. A disclaimer stated that applicants were required to be available through the summer months, ending on August 1.
But this isn’t the first time that the MAFS crew has taken a trip to Massachusets. Season 6, during which we met Ryan and Jaclyn as well as Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre — was also filmed in Boston, Mass. While Ryan and Jaclyn have since gone their separate ways, Shawniece and Jephte welcomed a daughter, Laura Denise Pierre, in 2018, and seem to still be going strong.
Reports suggest that filming for Season 14 will begin on July 23, and showrunners are already preparing for the 2022 release of Season 15, where the experts will take their talents to San Diego, Calif. Boston-based MAFS fans may have missed their opportunity to sign up for Season 14, but San Diego, Calif. residents now have the opportunity to fill out an application to participate in the social experiment on castingcrane.com.
The application suggests that interviews will take place throughout November and filming will begin in late January 2022, so it won’t be long before we meet the San Diego singles who are desperate to embark on Lifetime’s one-of-a-kind quest for love.
And Season 12 couple Vincent and Briana, who chose to stay married on Decision Day, are proof that the experts know exactly what they’re doing. But who else is still together from Season 12?
Who’s still together from ‘Season 12’?
Sadly, Briana and Vincent are the only couple who survived the honeymoon phase. While it seemed like Ryan and Clara and Virginia and Erik's marriage had a fighting chance, both couples split due to irreconcilable differences after the MAFS Season 12 reunion.
Until we get more news on Seasons 15 and 16 of Married at First Sight, you can tune into Season 13 Wednesdays on Lifetime at 8 p.m. EST.