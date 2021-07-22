Can You Guess Where Season 15 of 'Married at First Sight' Is Being Filmed? Here's How to Apply

Season 12 of Married at First Sight was an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least. Between Haley and Jake’s undeniable lack of chemistry and Chris and Paige’s baby mama drama, there was no shortage of plot twists on the last season of MAFS.

But on July 21, Season 13 of MAFS premieres on Lifetime and introduces viewers to five new Houston-based couples hoping to find love on their wedding day.