How Will Jacob and Haley Fare on the 'MAFS' Season 12 Decision Day? (EXCLUSIVE)By Shannon Raphael
May. 12 2021, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
The five couples featured on Season 12 of Married at First Sight have all faced their own ups and downs in their marriages since they met their respective spouses on their wedding days.
In the days that followed their Atlanta nuptials, IT analyst Jacob Harder and accountant Haley Harris struggled to forge a lasting connection. The two quarreled on their honeymoon, and they continued to disagree about their intimacy and their interests once they returned to their regular lives.
Though their split seems inevitable to many fans, Jacob and Haley are taking Decision Day very seriously. They will reveal their marital status on the May 12 episode of the Lifetime series, but a clip obtained exclusively by Distractify reveals how conflicted the two really are about what to do.
The 'MAFS' experts want Jacob and Haley to consider their "positive feelings" on Decision Day.
In the exclusive clip, which is from Decision Day, the MAFS experts are trying to figure out whether Haley and Jacob can salvage their marriage.
Dr. Pepper Schwartz points out that Jacob and Haley only had "nice things to say" about one another during an exercise that she assigned during the season.
Jacob then confirms that he does seem to have a deeper bond with his wife than some of the other Season 12 couples do.
"We actually won the competition for knowing our spouse the best," Jacob admits.
Dr. Pepper notes that the two are clearly good at observing one another, which makes her question how they haven't improved in their marriage.
Jacob says that what the expert is saying "makes complete and total sense."
"Something is going on here that has not been put out there," Dr. Pepper adds. "Where were the positive feelings about at least some parts of each other?"
Jacob says that he's able to notice the good qualities that his wife has as a person.
"I think, as individuals, we can find positive attributes with each other," the IT analyst concludes.
Haley nods along with her husband.
As the two beat around the decision regarding their marital status, Pastor Cal Roberson asks the tough question that everyone has been wondering.
"If Haley said, you know what, I don't want to be divorced. I want to try. What would you say?" the MAFS matchmaker wonders.
"Um," Jacob mutters as he thinks over the question.
The clip concludes before viewers can learn what Jacob's answer is, meaning that fans will have to tune in to find out whether Jacob and Haley really do stay together.
However, there are unconfirmed spoilers circulating about what the two will ultimately decide.
Do Haley and Jacob stay together on 'MAFS?'
According to spoiler accounts, including the Instagram page for @MAFSFan, Jacob and Haley are one of the Season 12 couples who decide to split up on Decision Day.
Though Jacob spoke about his wife's "positive attributes" on Decision Day, it seems like their 10-year age gap and their conflicting interests proved to be insurmountable.
The @MAFSFan account also shared a screenshot that allegedly showed Haley's Bumble account for online dating. The dating profile cannot be confirmed, and it is also possible that Haley used the account prior to her stint on Season 12.
The spoilers regarding the duo are, of course, purely speculative until the Decision Day episode of MAFS airs.
Married at First Sight is produced by Kinetic Content. It airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.