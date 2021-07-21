Johnny and Bao Are in for a Huge Surprise on 'Married at First Sight' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

The wedding starts off romantically enough with mood music to get viewers ready to see a love story in the making. Then it sort of fizzles out as Bao realizes she knows who her husband-to-be is, even if she's not supposed to. To his credit, Johnny sort of laughs at the altar, easing the tension. But they definitely have some sort of past.

"Oh my God, it's Johnny," Bao says in an in-the-moment talking head interview.

"Out of the entire world of possibilities that I thought might happen today, this is like Pluto," Johnny says in his own talking head.

At least neither seems to be disappointed in seeing the other. They're just equally shook.