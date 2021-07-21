Johnny and Bao Are in for a Huge Surprise on 'Married at First Sight' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)By Chrissy Bobic
Jul. 21 2021, Published 11:25 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 13 of MAFS.
The premise behind Married at First Sight is simple. A handful of people tell a panel of experts what they're looking for in a partner; those experts then match them each with a spouse who they don't meet until the day of their wedding. It sounds pretty straightforward, but for Bao and Johnny, things are anything but.
In an exclusive clip ahead of the Season 13 premiere of MAFS, Bao and Johnny realize at the altar that they already know each other. Cue the dun-dun-dun sound effect. It probably won't stop them from going through with their nuptials, but it does add an interesting and unexpected element to the show's experiment.
How did Johnny and Bao meet on 'MAFS' Season 13?
In the clip, Bao says out loud as she is walking down the aisle with her father that she recognizes Johnny. She then realizes that he recognizes her too. That alone makes it seem like Bao and Johnny might have met before, but not necessarily on romantic terms. Or, at the very worst, they went on a date years ago and never got around to calling each other back. But that's just speculation for now.
It's still unclear how Johnny and Bao know each other on MAFS, but there is a clear connection between them that not many people saw coming. Most of the couples who meet on MAFS have never met each other ahead of their respective big days. So for Bao and Johnny to realize they know each other is kind of a big deal.
Johnny and Bao recognize each other right away during their wedding.
The wedding starts off romantically enough with mood music to get viewers ready to see a love story in the making. Then it sort of fizzles out as Bao realizes she knows who her husband-to-be is, even if she's not supposed to. To his credit, Johnny sort of laughs at the altar, easing the tension. But they definitely have some sort of past.
"Oh my God, it's Johnny," Bao says in an in-the-moment talking head interview.
"Out of the entire world of possibilities that I thought might happen today, this is like Pluto," Johnny says in his own talking head.
At least neither seems to be disappointed in seeing the other. They're just equally shook.
Did Bao and Johnny date before 'MAFS'?
When Johnny and Bao finally get the chance to speak before they say "I do," Johnny says that "it's been a really long time." Does that mean the pair dated once? The experts involved in the matchmaking process on MAFS typically do a thorough job in vetting all matches and making sure no one is paired with an ex. But it's possible that the pair once navigated the same social circles.
Bao had previously expressed worry over knowing her mystery spouse.
In the July 7, 2021, MAFS Matchmaking Special, Bao voiced her concerns to Dr. Viviana Coles about being matched with someone she already knows. She explained that she knew it was possible to be married to an Asian man she already knew, due to her large role in the Asian community in Houston. At the time, Dr. Viviana agreed that Houston can sometimes feel like a small town.
Well, Houston, we have a problem. Okay, that was bad. But this is also a show wherein it is a problem to know your spouse before you get married, so we're all over the place anyway.
Hopefully Bao and Johnny's history from before MAFS doesn't put a damper on their nuptials.
