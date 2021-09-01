Bao and Johnny's Honeymoon on 'MAFS' Is Over — Literally and Figuratively (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 13 of Married at First Sight.

Of all the couples on Married at First Sight Season 13, Johnny and his wife, Bao, seem like they had the most potential. After all, it turned out they'd actually known each other years before they met at the altar. You'd think this would give them a leg up on their marriage. Unfortunately, it looks like they might find there was a reason they didn't work out as a couple before.