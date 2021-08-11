Bao and Johnny's Past on 'MAFS' Goes Deeper Than a One-Sided Crush (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 13 of Married at First Sight.

Most Married at First Sight couples have the luxury of starting from scratch with their new partners. Unfortunately for Bao and her new husband Johnny, that's not the case. Fans see in the Season 13 premiere that the couple already knew each other prior to their wedding day.

Since the show is designed to match two complete strangers who aren't supposed to meet for the first time until they get to the altar, it's a shocking moment.