Johnny and Bao Open up to Their Friends About the 'MAFS' Experiment (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

In a sea of uncertainty that comes with Married at First Sight , Season 13 cast members Johnny and Bao have it a little easier than the other couples. Despite the show's experts carefully finding partners with no prior connections, they weren't aware that Bao and Johnny already knew each other. And, in many ways, it will probably work to the couple's advantage.

It turns out, Johnny and Bao met in college years ago and ran in some similar circles. But in an exclusive clip ahead of the Aug. 4, 2021, episode of Married at First Sight, Bao and Johnny's bridal party is surprised the bride and groom already know each other.

Johnny and Bao discuss their own surprise, excitement, and fears regarding the unknown ahead.