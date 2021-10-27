Rachel and Jose's Future Is Looking a Little Uncertain on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the Oct. 27, 2021 episode, they hit yet another snag.

Building trust in a relationship is hard. Doing that with someone you married a month after meeting for the first time at the altar takes the difficulty to a whole new level. Just ask José and Rachel , who continue to hit roadblocks on Married at First Sight .

Rachel admits to sleeping over at her ex's house the night José locked her out of their apartment. And, try as they may to stay levelheaded as they go back and forth, it might be time for these newlyweds to throw in the towel. So, are Rachel and José still together after MAFS Season 13? Anything is possible at this point.

Rachel admits to sleeping over her ex's house on 'MAFS.'

In a September 2021 episode of MAFS, Rachel accidentally calls José by the name of one of her exes and he doesn't take it well. He storms off the rooftop, where they're arguing, and locks her out of their apartment. Later, he insists he only locked the door because he didn't believe she planned to come home.

And in a clip ahead of the Oct. 27, 2021 episode, Rachel reveals where she went the night she was locked out. She says she went to her ex's house since she couldn't get a hold of anyone else. And, to be fair, she was locked out with nowhere to go.

"Saying that you stayed at an ex's house, [to be clear], it was not something I wanted to hear," José says in the MAFS clip. He then says in an interview with the producers that "trust has always been a non-negotiable" for him. And even though Rachel is being honest about it now, it's after the fact. So in a way, the damage might already be done.

"I knew I had to tell you, I just didn't know when the right time would be," Rachel tells José. "I wanted to make sure I wasn't telling you to make you jealous or to make you mad. I don't want either of us to be blindsided by anything." They both say at different points in the clip that they see unfaithfulness as the cause of breakups. But it doesn't sound like Rachel cheated, even if she did sleep at her ex's house.

Erbody can go ahead and get divorced but Myrla and Gil as far as I'm concerned. Maybe Jose and Rachel can stay together but they are under review. #MAFS #mafsHouston #MarriedAtFirstSight — Mayor of Chuckalissa, Down to the Valley. (@Scrappmusiq) October 21, 2021