Jasmina on 'Married at First Sight' Season 14 Has High Hopes (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

"I know that Jasmina's gonna be a very loving wife, very supportive, but my biggest fear for Jasmina's marriage is that [her husband] doesn't wanna be married and that marriage fails," Jasmina's mom tells producers in the clip. "I'm worried about who he is, 'cause I definitely don't want the type of men that she has dealt with in the past."

Let's hope the experts found Jasmina the right match.

Watch Married at First Sight on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.