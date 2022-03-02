Steve Struggles With the L-Word on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)By Chrissy Bobic
Mar. 2 2022, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 14 of Married at First Sight.
Things are hard enough for Married at First Sight couples without throwing the L-word around, and in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the March 2, 2022 episode, Steve has a hard time returning Noi's sentiments concerning her growing love for him. We have to know — do Steve and Noi get divorced on Married at First Sight?
Steve isn't eager to say "I love you" on 'Married at First Sight.'
In the clip, Noi and Steve discuss how they know they love someone. It's clear that Noi already has strong feelings for Steve, but he can't quite get there yet. While it's not a requirement to fall in love before Decision Day on MAFS, it is something that many couples hope happens before they have to decide if they want to stay together.
"I think we're getting closer for sure," Steve says when Noi asks if it's too soon to talk about love. "I think we're uncovering what's necessary in this marriage." Noi then clarifies that she wants to know if Steve specifically is ready to get to that point, since she feels she's already there.
Steve feels like he's closer to knowing if he loves Noi than he was a couple of weeks prior, but Noi has concerns now about how things will progress if he doesn't develop stronger feelings for her.
"It's a little scary to think about the fact that he is so nervous about saying [that he loves me]," Noi says to producers. "I don't know why he's so apprehensive about it, because it seems like he has been comfortable saying that to other people."
Do Steve and Noi get divorced on 'Married at First Sight'?
The episode synopsis for the March 2, 2022 MAFS after-show mentions Steve telling Noi he loves her, so although things are difficult for him at first, Steve apparently comes around. But the big question now is where the couple stands after the season.
Unfortunately, even though filming is over, there are no confirmed spoilers out there to tell us whether Steve and Noi get divorced.
One fan shared on Reddit that they saw Steve and Noi in person at the San Diego Fungus Fair on Feb. 27, 2022, but they didn't share any proof of the encounter. If what they said is true, however, then it means Noi and Steve could still be married and make it out of the season stronger than ever.
Is Steve using Noi?
It's no secret to fans that Steve and Noi have had the least amount of drama out of the Season 14 couples on MAFS. In the Feb. 23, 2022 episode, Steve and Noi have an argument about cooking noodles that seems to be way over the top. Because of this, some fans think their drama is contrived for the show since there's nothing else nefarious going on in their relationship.
Other fans think Steve is using Noi for fame on MAFS. One fan shared on Reddit that they think it's possible Steve is using his time on the show to start a career as a travel vlogger. We already know he loves to travel and he's weary to set down permanent roots.
For now, though, let's just hope that Steve and Noi make it through the season mostly unscathed.
Watch Married at First Sight on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.