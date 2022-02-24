Will 'MAFS' Couple Jasmina and Michael Decide to Stay Together Come Decision Day?

In Season 14, couple Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency became fan favorites because they showed a lot of promise straight out the gate. However, as the series has started to unfold, it's apparent that the two have struggled to find their footing in the marriage.

Now that the season is past the halfway mark, fans are dying to know whether Jasmina and Michael will stay together or decide to call it quits. Of course, we'll see it all go down in the season finale — but when is it? Here's everything we know.