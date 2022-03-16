'Married at First Sight' Star Katina Opens up About Her Marriage to Olajuwon (EXCLUSIVE)

Most of the couples on Married at First Sight have things to improve on, even if they seem like a solid match from the start, and Katina and Olajuwon are no different. And given their desire to want to make things work, are Katina and Olajuwon still together after Married at First Sight?

Katina spoke with Distractify in an exclusive interview and revealed why she signed up for the show and what she thought of her new husband when she saw him for the first time.