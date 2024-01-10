Michael Gets a Second Chance at Love on 'Married at First Sight' — Let's Meet Chloe

I recently realized that Married at First Sight (MAFS) and Love Is Blind are essentially the same show. The key difference is the fact that on MAFS, actual experts are brought in to hopefully ensure the success of each relationship. Love Is Blind, like most reality dating shows, is described as an experiment but that couldn't be further from the truth. An experiment suggests there could be several outcomes whereas most reality dating shows set their cast members up to fail. MAFS, however, does not.

This doesn't always mean every couple from Married at First Sight stays together, but at least they are given a fighting chance with professionals helping them along the way, Sadly, that wasn't enough for Michael Shiakallis and his bride-to-be, whose wedding made MAFS history when she left him at the altar. Thankfully a new gal has entered the chat. Let's get to know Chloe from Married at First Sight.

Source: YouTube/Lifetime (video still) Michael from 'Married at First Sight' right before his bride-to-be left him at the altar

Chloe is joining the cast of 'Married at First Sight.' Will Michael finally hear wedding bells?

"I never imagined I would be wedding dress shopping," said Chloe Brown in our introduction to her during a preview for Episode 12. The pretty brunette browses dresses while holding a champagne flute. Obviously Chloe wants to get married, or she wouldn't be on the show, but is she the right one for Michael? She certainly seems ready.

In an exclusive clip obtained by People, Chloe revealed that her taste in men has changed from when she was in her early 20s to now. At the age of 39, Chloe is trying something new. "I have an opportunity to do something I've never imagined in my life doing ever, really thinking about being married at first sight," she said to her friend Cesar.

According to Cesar, Chloe prefers to be in control of everything. "I'm that person that for my whole life, I wanted to exude this very specific image of being super successful and super capable and able to take on the world and didn't need anybody," shares Chloe. "I think that's why I ended up being in the relationships with the men that I was in because they were perfect on paper." On this show, Chloe won't be able to control a single thing which is maybe what she needs the most.

Chloe from 'MAFS' Season 17 is incredibly successful.

Chloe's LinkedIn page tells the story of someone who really cares about their work and wants to make a difference in the world. She graduated from the University of Central Florida with a degree in political science which she parlayed into a career working primarily in the nonprofit sector. She has held leadership positions at both the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society as well as Habitat for Humanity and is currently senior director of development at the American Heart Association.