The 'Married at First Sight' Season 17 Couples Are on Instagram, and We Have Their Handles
'Married at First Sight' Season 17 introduces us to five couples in Denver, Colo. Here's how to follow all the castmates on Instagram!
Could you imagine marrying someone at first sight? That's the whole premise behind Lifetime's hit reality TV series Married at First Sight. During this social experiment, participants do not meet their spouses until they get to the altar and recite their vows.
After that, the couples of strangers-turned-spouses then embark on their honeymoon with their new partner and spend eight weeks living together to see if they want to stay together or divorce on Decision Day.
The one-of-a-kind social experiment touches down in Denver, Colo. for Season 17 where we meet five new couples. Keep scrolling to meet the couples and poke around on their Instagram accounts.
Becca Haley and Austin Reed
Becca Haley is a photographer who started her own namesake business, Rebecca Haley Photography, where she leads a team exclusively of women. Her business focuses on wedding photography.
Meanwhile Austin Reed currently works as a business development representative at Solar Power Pros., per his LinkedIn. You can follow Becca on Instagram @rebeccahaleyphotography to see all her work. Austin is not believed to be on Instagram.
Clare Kerr and Cameron Frazer
Clare Kerr works as a therapist and is currently pursuing her masters in clinical mental health counseling at University of Colorado. She loves her family but enjoys being independent. That said, she came on MAFS to find an equal partner who is fitness-focused and adventurous. Meanwhile, her husband Cameron Frazer, who originally hails from New Zealand, is an entrepreneur who owns a bike shop. He wants a healthy, and physically active wife.
Clare is on Instagram under the handle @clarebearkerr, however her account is private. Cameron is not believed to be on Instagram.
Emily Balch and Brennan Shoykhet
Prior to joining the cast, Emily Balch, who works as an account executive, has never been in a serious relationship. This could mean trouble, but luckily her first impression of hubby Brennan Shoykhet, a Senior NetSuite Consultant at Sikich, was a positive one. In fact, she told Distractify that she got a glimpse of Brennan before meeting him at the altar.
"My best guy friend in Chicago sent me one of Brennan's Instagram pictures after I told him I was matched," she told us.
"And I was like, 'ahh, no I can't see this.' So I pretended I never saw it since there was a good chance that wasn't him and essentially blocked it out of my memory. Once I walked down the aisle, and looked [Brennan] in the eyes, it all came back to me, and overall, I was very pleased with what I saw and very excited that he was all mine."
Emily's Instagram handle is @balch_so_hard and Brennan's handle is @brennanshoykhet, but both of their accounts are private.
Lauren G and Orion Martzloff
Lauren, who identifies as queer, works as a federal budget officer. Though she enjoys both men and women, she ultimately wants to be married to a man. Her new partner, Orion Martzloff, is a self-employed electrical and real estate agent of Navajo heritage from Crystal, New Mexico. He has expressed that he would be comfortable with a queer partner.
Lauren is not believed to be on Instagram, nor is Orion. However, Orion is on Facebook under Orion Hunter.
Michael Shiakallis and his runaway bride
Unfortunately during Season 17, only four of the brides went through with their weddings. Michael was the first groom ever to be dumped at the altar by his mystery runaway bride. Her identity was never revealed during the season.
She is not to be confused with Chloe Brown, who is Michael's replacement bride. Per the Instagram account @mafsfan, Michael and Chloe get married six weeks after all the other couples this season.
Michael works as the Head of SMS Digital Experience at Lumen Technologies, per his LinkedIn. Chloe is a registered nurse, per her LinkedIn. She was also crowned Miss Colorado in 2018.
You can find Michael on Instagram under the handle @wvvyhndrxx, although his account is currently private. Chloe can not currently be located on Instagram.