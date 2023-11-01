Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight The 'Married at First Sight' Season 17 Couples Are on Instagram, and We Have Their Handles 'Married at First Sight' Season 17 introduces us to five couples in Denver, Colo. Here's how to follow all the castmates on Instagram! By Kelly Corbett Nov. 1 2023, Published 3:59 p.m. ET Source: Poppy & Co. by Kelsey Huffer; The Delacastros Colorado Wedding Photographers

Could you imagine marrying someone at first sight? That's the whole premise behind Lifetime's hit reality TV series Married at First Sight. During this social experiment, participants do not meet their spouses until they get to the altar and recite their vows. After that, the couples of strangers-turned-spouses then embark on their honeymoon with their new partner and spend eight weeks living together to see if they want to stay together or divorce on Decision Day.

The one-of-a-kind social experiment touches down in Denver, Colo. for Season 17 where we meet five new couples. Keep scrolling to meet the couples and poke around on their Instagram accounts.

Becca Haley and Austin Reed

Source: The Delacastros Colorado Wedding Photographers

Becca Haley is a photographer who started her own namesake business, Rebecca Haley Photography, where she leads a team exclusively of women. Her business focuses on wedding photography. Meanwhile Austin Reed currently works as a business development representative at Solar Power Pros., per his LinkedIn. You can follow Becca on Instagram @rebeccahaleyphotography to see all her work. Austin is not believed to be on Instagram.

Clare Kerr and Cameron Frazer

Source: Madison Leigh Creative

Clare Kerr works as a therapist and is currently pursuing her masters in clinical mental health counseling at University of Colorado. She loves her family but enjoys being independent. That said, she came on MAFS to find an equal partner who is fitness-focused and adventurous. Meanwhile, her husband Cameron Frazer, who originally hails from New Zealand, is an entrepreneur who owns a bike shop. He wants a healthy, and physically active wife.

Clare is on Instagram under the handle @clarebearkerr, however her account is private. Cameron is not believed to be on Instagram.

Emily Balch and Brennan Shoykhet

Source: The Delacastros Colorado Wedding Photographers

Prior to joining the cast, Emily Balch, who works as an account executive, has never been in a serious relationship. This could mean trouble, but luckily her first impression of hubby Brennan Shoykhet, a Senior NetSuite Consultant at Sikich, was a positive one. In fact, she told Distractify that she got a glimpse of Brennan before meeting him at the altar.

"My best guy friend in Chicago sent me one of Brennan's Instagram pictures after I told him I was matched," she told us. "And I was like, 'ahh, no I can't see this.' So I pretended I never saw it since there was a good chance that wasn't him and essentially blocked it out of my memory. Once I walked down the aisle, and looked [Brennan] in the eyes, it all came back to me, and overall, I was very pleased with what I saw and very excited that he was all mine."

Emily's Instagram handle is @balch_so_hard and Brennan's handle is @brennanshoykhet, but both of their accounts are private.

Lauren G and Orion Martzloff

Source: Poppy & Co. by Kelsey Huffer

Lauren, who identifies as queer, works as a federal budget officer. Though she enjoys both men and women, she ultimately wants to be married to a man. Her new partner, Orion Martzloff, is a self-employed electrical and real estate agent of Navajo heritage from Crystal, New Mexico. He has expressed that he would be comfortable with a queer partner. Lauren is not believed to be on Instagram, nor is Orion. However, Orion is on Facebook under Orion Hunter.

Michael Shiakallis and his runaway bride

Source: Poppy & Co. by Kelsey Huffer

Unfortunately during Season 17, only four of the brides went through with their weddings. Michael was the first groom ever to be dumped at the altar by his mystery runaway bride. Her identity was never revealed during the season. She is not to be confused with Chloe Brown, who is Michael's replacement bride. Per the Instagram account @mafsfan, Michael and Chloe get married six weeks after all the other couples this season.

