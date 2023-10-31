Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight Ahead of ‘Married at First Season’ Season 18, See How You Too Can Reach the Altar MAFS Season 18 pre-production kicked off in Chicago in March 2023, and producers began casting another season in Austin, Texas, in September 2023. By Dan Clarendon Oct. 31 2023, Published 3:51 p.m. ET Source: Lifetime

Even before Lifetime announced a premiere date for the forthcoming Married at First Sight Season 18, producers apparently began looking for participants for yet another season of the reality show.

Read on for more details about the upcoming 18th season and the soon-to-follow season that began looking for participants in late 2023.

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 18 began production in March 2023.

The Married at First Sight franchise is heading back to Chicago, presumably for Season 18, after previously setting up shop in the Windy City for Season 5. Producers started casting in the Illinois city in March 2023, according to NBC Chicago.

Producers seemingly began accepting applications for an Austin-based season of the show in late 2023.

In September 2023, the MAFS Fan Instagram account spotted a casting call for another season — believed to be Season 19 — taking place in Austin. “Are you ready for the love of your life?” the notice reads. “Exhausted all your options? Ready to take the ultimate leap of faith?” The casting application asks for schedule conflicts between November and December of 2023 and February 2024, suggesting that in-person casting takes place during those dates.

As for the application itself, the casting agents’ questionnaire asks for your contact information, biographical details, social media handles, and dating preferences. You also have to upload a headshot, a full-body photo, and a 15-second video introducing yourself. Then the questions start getting personal: What was your childhood like? What does family mean to you? Why do you think you’re ready for marriage?

A disclaimer on the questionnaire also offers a warning about the reality TV experience — applicants beware! “Some Participants may feel self-conscious or find it odd to see themselves on TV,” the disclaimer says. “It can be difficult to be reminded of deeply personal and emotional life events, and see them replayed in public. Participants may be upset to be the subject of negative opinions from other Participants or the public, or may be unhappy with the way they feel they have been portrayed.”

The Denver-based 17th season of ‘Married of First Sight’ began airing in October 2023.

Married at First Sight Season 17 debuted on Oct. 18, 2023, heading to Denver, Colo., for the first time in the show’s history and following 10 singles from that Mile High City. “Among them, an inexperienced bride questions her decision, while a groom’s girthy secret shocks everyone,” Lifetime says in a tease for the season premiere. “The countdown to the weddings is on, filled with surprises, doubts, and one shocking Altar-cation.” (Pastor Cal, look away!)