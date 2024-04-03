Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight Meet the Host Leading the 'Married at First Sight' Former Cast Tell-All Several former cast members of 'Married at First Sight' are coming together for a revealing tell-all special hosted by dating expert Monique Kelley. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 3 2024, Published 11:02 a.m. ET Source: Lifetime

After nearly six months, Season 17 of Married at First Sight has wrapped up — but the story doesn't end there. Yes, the popular reality show is gearing up for a reunion, where the Season 17 cast will reunite to discuss the most thrilling and emotional moments of the season, all while dishing out all the juicy post-show drama!

But ahead of the long-awaited Season 17 cast reunion, the franchise is rewinding to the start by inviting some former cast members to update audiences on their lives in their very own "tell-all" special. With excitement building among fans, one burning question remains: Who will take the reins as host for this revealing Married at First Sight cast tell-all? Keep reading to uncover the answer!

Source: Lifetime

Who is the host of the 'Married at First Sight' cast tell-all?

Alright, the moment you've all been waiting for... the host of the Married at First Sight cast tell-all is none other than Monique Kelley! She's a formidable figure in Hollywood, known for her blog, Confessions Of A Serial Dater in L.A.

"Set your DVRs for this Wednesday, April 3rd. I'll be hosting the 2-hour [Married at First Sight] Cast Tell All Special on [Lifetime]!" Monique excitedly revealed via Instagram on Monday, April 1. "I got to catch up with some of my favorite MAFS Alumni, and the tea was HOT!!!!! Tune in!"

According to her LinkedIn profile, her journey began nearly two decades ago when she relocated to L.A. Following the end of her marriage, Monique discovered a renewed creative energy within herself. So, she channeled this feeling into her laptop, birthing Confessions, where she turned the pain of divorce into a powerful purpose.

Monique currently serves as a correspondent and resident dating expert on E! Daily Pop, as well as holding the same position on NBC's wildly popular daytime show, Access Live, along with NBC's regional program California Live, and Fox L.A.'s esteemed morning show, Good Day LA, among others.

Monique's expertise has led her to guest appearances on prominent shows like The Tamron Hall Show, The Real, and The Talk. Monique's insights have also been featured in esteemed publications like Essence Magazine, LA Confidential Magazine, VOIR Magazine, Fox Soul, and TV One.

