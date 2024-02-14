Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight Lauren Opens Up to Orion About Being Left Out of His Divorce Decision on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) No, Lauren and Orion haven’t had second thoughts about their divorce on ‘MAFS,’ but we have some details on where they stand after that messy breakup. By Chrissy Bobic Feb. 14 2024, Published 11:23 a.m. ET Source: Lifetime

Season 17 of Married at First Sight is full of firsts. And even if Lauren and Orion’s decision to break up before Decision Day isn't exactly novel in the franchise, it still comes as a shock so early on. In an exclusive clip ahead of the Feb. 14 episode of MAFS, we see the former newlyweds meet up to discuss the next steps in their divorce. So for those wondering where Lauren and Orion are now, spoiler alert, there is no love lost between these two.

Article continues below advertisement

In the clip, Orion and Lauren discuss their impending divorce. And, because Decision Day is getting closer and closer, they have plenty to discuss about where things went wrong for them. If you need a refresher, they decided to end things early. Or, rather, according to Lauren, Orion made the decision himself. Now, Lauren and Orion are ready to end the marriage for good.

Source: Lifetime

Article continues below advertisement

Where are Lauren and Orion now on ‘Married at First Sight’?

In the MAFS clip, we see Orion and Lauren meet up, and no, this isn't some last ditch effort on one of their parts for a reconciliation. Instead, it’s a way for them to meet up before their divorce is final. But Lauren has a few choice words for Orion, because from her view, it looks like Orion is trying to face the divorce together, whereas she hasn’t felt any kind of partnership with him.

“It just feels like you only put me on the spot in front of other couples,” Lauren says to Orion in the clip. “So when you bring things up, it just doesn’t feel real.” Up until this point, despite what Orion is saying now, Lauren has felt any support from him through their breakup.

Article continues below advertisement

Orion apologizes to Lauren for not making her feel like they “were a team” during their short-lived marriage. He admits his faults when it comes to communications and shares that he’s often afraid to say something wrong. Although they have a road ahead of them to D-Day, it's clear that there is no turning back for these two.

Article continues below advertisement

Why does Orion want a divorce?

Things went from bad to worse after Lauren and Orion’s honeymoon. They went to therapy together to try to work through some of their issues. But for Orion, there was no getting past their issues with intimacy. And he decided he wanted a divorce well ahead of Decision Day.