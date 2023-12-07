Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight It's Not All Smooth Sailing for Every Couple in Season 17 of 'Married at First Sight' There are two couples on 'Married at First Sight' Season 17 who aren't doing so hot and one of them could be headed for divorce before Decision Day. By Chrissy Bobic Dec. 6 2023, Published 10:15 p.m. ET Source: Lifetime

Even if you have a solid honeymoon on Married at First Sight, it doesn't mean your marriage is smooth sailing when you get home. And two couples in Season 17 hit some rough waters during and after their respective trips to Mexico. OK, enough with the puns. But fans are curious about who, if anyone, gets divorced before Decision Day on MAFS. Because it can definitely happen, and it's easy to see that not everyone is doing well, post-honeymoon.

Who gets divorced before Decision Day on 'Married at First Sight'?

Although we don't know for sure who gets divorced before Decision Day on MAFS in Season 17, we have two couples whose futures seem a little uncertain right now. Lauren and Orion all but confirm their impending divorce in the Dec. 6 episode of MAFS. Orion sends Lauren a text message asking for a divorce weeks before Decision Day. And, after discussing things with Dr. Pia, his mind is still made up and unchanged.

Orion admits he is "not sure" if he can forgive Lauren about things that happened during their honeymoon. He is referring to Lauren's comments about his indigenous heritage, which she apologized for and admitted were ignorant. But after that happened, Orion couldn't move past it. And then he took issue with her relations with other people leading up to the experiment.

"There is no romance within me anymore," Orion tells Lauren on MAFS. "I want to continue with following through with wanting a divorce." They aren't the only couple in hot water following their honeymoon. Although Emily and Brennan spent their honeymoon with obvious chemistry between them and high hopes for their future, when they got back home, Brennan's feelings changed almost completely.

He says on MAFS that he just can't get there with Emily romantically. And when she asks him to tell her if he is attracted to her, Brennan replies. "I would never want someone to tell me that in any capacity, so I wont do it." Which, Emily points out, answers her question anyway.

The other 'MAFS' couples in Season 17 are working on their marriages.

Although things aren't going so well for two of our couples on MAFS, at least the other half are giving it the old college try. Newlyweds Clare and Cameron meet with Dr. Pepper in the Dec. 6 episode of MAFS to get to the bottom of their lack of intimacy and affection. And, despite Clare's previous concerns about her marriage with Cameron, they both seem ready and willing to work through their issues.

