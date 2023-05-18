Is 'Married at First Sight' Season 17 a Go? Here's the Latest News

Dating and relationships can be hard. While you can go out and meet people or use dating apps in hopes of meeting others in your area, it's difficult. Dating and relationships have become a prime staple of reality TV shows that have hooked millions. Dating shows have taken over every channel and streaming service.

For those who want to cut out the middle man of meeting someone and letting a relationship simmer before committing to a partner for life, Married at First Sight is the answer. Married at First Sight is an American remake of a Danish reality series. The long-running rehash is planning to make its return to American television soon. Here's everything we know about Married at First Sight Season 17.

'Married at First Sight' Season 17 is happening.

Source: Lifetime

It's expected that Married at First Sight Season 17 will follow similar beats to the other 16 seasons, as Lifetime's formula for the series hasn't cracked just yet. Married at First Sight follows couples that have been married after being paired by a matchmaker who has evaluated the likelihood of their compatibility.

From there, the show keeps tabs on the events of their newlywed life. Viewers will follow these couples on their journey as they make it past the honeymoon period and into real life.

A panel of experts will weigh in on each couple's progress. This panel is constructed of a relationship specialist, a psychologist, and a sexologist who can offer their own insight into their area of expertise when things are going well — or if they happen to fall apart quickly.

Like other seasons of Married at First Sight, Married at First Sight Season 17 will likely dive into miscommunication, mistrust, culture clashes, and other issues that may arise. Like in past seasons, not all couples may make it.

Who's in the cast for 'Married at First Sight' Season 17?

Source: Lifetime

The couples for Married at First Sight Season 17 have not been announced. But as is per tradition, it's likely that Married at First Sight Season 17 will use three couples as its focal point. As of May 2023, applications for participation in the show are being accepted. A casting call is taking place in Chicago, Ill.

When does 'Married at First Sight' Season 17 come out?

Source: Lifetime

Season 16 of Married at First Sight was released in early 2023. The latest season aired premiered on Jan. 4, 2023, and production for the 17th has yet to begin. Lifetime has not set a release date in stone; it's too early in pre-production for fans to make any speculation.