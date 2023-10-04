Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight Pastor Cal Takes His 'MAFS' Talents to an App With a Focus on "Marriage-Minded People" (EXCLUSIVE) Pastor Cal Roberson is known for leading singles and couples on 'Married at First Sight' and now, he has an app to help couples outside of the show. By Chrissy Bobic Oct. 4 2023, Published 1:09 p.m. ET Source: Lifetime

The Gist: Pastor Cal Roberson spoke to Distractify about his new app and Season 15 of Married at First Sight.

He wants to use the app to share his knowledge with those who have reached out to him on social media.

Pastor Cal and his wife have hosted marriage workshops for couples in real life for years.

Each season of Married at First Sight, viewers look forward to getting to know a new group of singles and, soon after, a handful of new couples ready to embark on new lives together. But those same viewers also look forward to the nuggets of wisdom from relationship expert Pastor Cal Roberson, who helps lead these couples in the right direction.

Distractify spoke exclusively with Pastor Cal ahead of Season 17 and ahead of the Oct. 4 MAFS Matchmaking Special to gain some insight into his side of things on the show. He also shared with us the details of his new app, which involves matchmaking outside of the show and also helps already married couples in everyday life.

'Married at First Sight's Pastor Cal has a matchmaking app.

Pastor Cal's app, named after his and his wife's marriage workshop Marriage Ain't for Punks, isn't just a matchmaking app, though it does help in that area as well. Pastor Cal explained to us that it's an app that can help with marriage counseling and even parenting with your partner. And the other side of the coin is that it can help singles find other "marriage-minded" individuals.

"If you are tired of swiping and are looking for other marriage-minded people, we will find and select the right person for you based on your input," Pastor Cal explained. "No swiping. We're changing the game with this app from a meat market to a mate market."

He also shared that the idea for his app stemmed from getting countless DMs and emails from individuals who seek out his help, whether they're already married or they want the chance to be matched with someone. He shared that, because he and his wife don't "have the time to assist these worthy requests," the Marriage Ain't for Punks app is the next best thing.

Source: Lifetime

Pastor Cal still believes in the 'Married at First Sight' experiment.

Say what you will about dating shows, including MAFS, being fake, because Pastor Cal still stands behind it. In fact, he said, he wouldn't align himself with a reality television show that wasn't 100 percent authentic. And, he added as a bit if a truth bomb, "our couples are not that great at acting." Even though, according to Pastor Cal, the show is completely real, he does have some advice for those who want to sign up for the show.