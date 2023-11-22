Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight Lauren and Orion Have the Chance To "Dig Deep" When It Comes to Race and Their Relationship on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) 'Married at First Sight's Lauren and Orion have discussions about race on the show and in an exclusive clip ahead of the Nov. 22 episode, they open up more. By Chrissy Bobic Nov. 22 2023, Published 9:09 a.m. ET Source: Lifetime

They're one of the couples this season that has more chemistry than others.

Lauren called out Orion for brushing off a racist comment from another MAFS cast member.

It's hard to say when the right time is to bring up difficult topics with the spouse you barely know, but Lauren and Orion are unafraid to have those challenging conversations on Married at First Sight. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Nov. 22 episode, they discuss race for the second time and they both open up about their feelings.

This isn't the first time the couple has brought up race. Lauren is a Black woman and Orion grew up on a reservation and he is Navajo/Apache. They've both faced racism in their past and Orion even explains to Lauren why something she said herself was ignorant to his heritage. The good news is that they're open about it all with each other. However, it remains to be seen if this will be an ongoing issue that doesn't bode well for their marriage.

Source: Lifetime

Orion and Lauren talk about race on 'Married at First Sight.'

In the clip, Lauren and Orion continue to hash out their individual experiences and issues with racism that they began discussing in the Nov. 15 episode. Lauren says that "nothing that was said yesterday was out of malice," in reference to a comment made about the derogatory term "red skin."

"As it pertains to race and just culture in general, we both deal with, just like a lot of insincere and ignorant comments almost, like, every day," Lauren says in the clip. "And neither one of us should have to come back home to that same ignorance and ruin what we're trying to create. Because I think that we're trying to create something beautiful."

Orion called out Lauren for using offensive language on 'MAFS.'

In the previous episode, Lauren and Orion discussed the racist and hateful language he has faced, including the term "red skin." When Lauren asked what it meant, she let out a small laugh and explained that, looking at Orion's sun-reddened face due to their tropical honeymoon, she understood where the term came from.

However, Orion was hurt and he made it clear to Lauren that the term and her reaction to it while looking him in the face was hurtful to him. He also explained, however, that he can spot the difference between a hateful comment and an ignorant one. Lauren apologized and admitted her wrongdoing in that episode.

Source: Lifetime