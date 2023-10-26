Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight Michael From Season 17 of 'Married at First Sight' Experiences a First for the Franchise Michael is left at the altar on 'Married at First Sight' Season 17, but viewers are confused if that means he doesn't get married at all. By Chrissy Bobic Oct. 26 2023, Updated 11:48 a.m. ET Source: Lifetime

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1–2 of Season 17 of Married at First Sight, as well as potential spoilers for later in the season. The Gist: Michael is the first Married at First Sight cast member in the U.S. version of the show to be left at the altar.

Michael was still named as part of the Season 17 cast, but his bride wasn't.

There are rumors that Michael does, in fact, get married this season — but not to the runaway bride.

The first couple of episodes of Married at First Sight feature the unthinkable for one Season 17 cast member, Michael. He is left at the altar in front of his friends and family, along with his bride's loved ones too. And it's a crushing moment to watch, especially since this has never happened before in an episode of the U.S. version of the show.

Does this mean Michael doesn't get married at all on MAFS, though? Michael's experience is the worst case scenario for most of the participants on the show. And although he takes it well when his unnamed match says she can't go through with the wedding, it's hard not to feel for him. And this is something viewers haven't seen before, even if it may have happened for past pairs that weren't on the show.

Source: Lifetime

Who was Michael supposed to marry on 'Married at First Sight'?

Though we see a little more of their interaction at the altar in the second episode, we still don't know the bride's identity or see her face by the end of Episode 2. In fact, the camera doesn't even show the bride's family or friends who attended the ceremony. "I'm sorry," she tells Michael at the altar. "I don't think I can do this. I don't want to marry a stranger."

Michael graciously tells her that he understands and that he wishes the best for her and respects her decision. "Thank you so much," she tells him. "Wow, what an amazing guy. I'm sorry." Michael's groomsmen eventually come to hug him as the things wind down. A visibly heartbroken Michael tells them that he didn't see this happening.

Source: Lifetime

Does Michael get married on 'Married at First Sight'?

While it doesn't look like Michael gets the happy ending that fans may hoped for, there are rumors online that Michael does, in fact, get married this season — just not to the woman he was initially matched with. Apparently Michael's "replacement" bride is a woman named Chloe Brown. And according to the Instagram account @mafsfan, Michael and Chloe get married six weeks after all the other couples this season.

Has anyone ever said "no" at the altar on 'Married at First Sight'?

To date, no one on the U.S. version of MAFS has ever said "no" to their bride or groom on their wedding day. We've had uncertainty and even some cringy moments where loved ones may have uttered a word or two from their seats. But no one has actually refused to marry their match at the altar. One fan on Reddit shared they believe there were moments like this, but that couples who that happened to were replaced, unbeknownst to viewers.

If they didn’t show Michael’s bride because she runs away at the alter, why show him and humiliate him?! 🙄 #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsdenver pic.twitter.com/AfUTPhknBj — realityfun (@realityfun2) October 19, 2023

Someone else claimed they did hear of it happening in an earlier season. "I vaguely remember someone backing out in the original Atlanta season and Sam and Neil being the 'replacement couple,'" they wrote. "But I don't think they got as far as going down the aisle. It never made it on the show."